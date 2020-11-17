The Daily Ardmoreite

Brenda Kay (Ladd) Longest

RINGLING — Funeral Services for Mrs. Brenda Kay (Ladd) Longest, 80, of Ringling, are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wed. Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ringling Church of Christ with Joe Wilkerson officiating. Interment will follow at the Petersburg Cemetery south of Ringling. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Brenda was born on Jan. 18, 1940, at Achille to the late Mr. O.L. Ladd and Mrs. Hiness (Mayfield) Ladd. She went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at her home in Ringling.

Brenda was raised in Achille where she graduated high school. She attended college at Southeastern Oklahoma State University of Durant and soon met the love of her life. Shortly afterwards she married Mr. Kenneth Longest on June 12, 1959, at Durant. They made their home in Ringling working both as educators.

Brenda was a teacher for over twenty years, retiring from the Ringling Elementary School as the second grade teacher. Kenneth preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2013. Brenda filled most of her spare time with quilting and sewing and making chocolate covered peanuts. She enjoyed attending church at the Ringling Church of Christ where she was a member for many years.

In addition to her husband Kenneth she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Jr. Ladd, Tommy Ladd and Peggy McLelland.

Survivors include her children, Donny Longest and wife Karen of Shawnee, Robin Longest and wife Vernonda of Ringling, Kim Longest and wife Stacey of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Kenda Capps and husband James of Atoka; sister, Billie Phelps and husband M.J. of Garland, Texas; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; numerous other family, church family and friends.

Casket Bearers are Heath Longest, Rhett Longest, Derek Longest, Corey Longest, Caleb Longest, Clay Longest and Keith Capps.

Honorary bearers are Catherine Longest, Jordan Longest, Kaylee Lenderman, Kimberly Seay and Kyndal Rhodes.

Memories and photos may be sent online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.