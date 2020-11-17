Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Micha Lynn Hall, 55, Oklahoma City, Human Resource Specialist Norman Regional Hospital, passed away Nov. 15, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory)

Burlene Edyth Howard, Secretary for the Country Tabernacle Church, passed away Nov. 16, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral home. (Craddock)

Madill

Elizabeth Ann McGahey, 69, Madill, passed away Nov. 13, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Watts Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Woodberry-Forest Cemetery. (Watts)