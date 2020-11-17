The Daily Ardmoreite

James Glenn Miller

Funeral services for James Glenn Miller, 85, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Mary Niblack Road Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed on the Springdale Warriors Facebook page for those who choose to watch from the safety of home.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends is set for Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harvey Douglas Funeral Home. Masks are required at the visitation and at the service Wednesday.

James Glenn Miller was born on Feb. 21, 1935 in Caddo, Okla., to the late Frank and Lilly Miller. The Lord called him home on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Education was a big part of James's life. After graduating from Caddo High School, James earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He met his future wife, Doris Smith, while he was in his first teaching job at Springdale. They were married on Feb. 23, 1962 in Ardmore and celebrated their 57th anniversary last year. James took a job at Texhoma in the Oklahoma panhandle where he coached football. He had never seen a football game before so he spent hours studying game films provided to him by the coach on the Texas side of Texhoma! After a short time there (not short enough, according to Doris) they returned to Ardmore where they spent the rest of their lives. Two of his greatest joys were the birth of his daughter, Lisa in 1965, and the adoption of his son, Greg in 1977. With the help of Doris, James also earned a Master’s Degree in Administration.

James became principal at Springdale School and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1986. As a teacher/principal in a small school, James wore many hats including coach, bus driver and helping his dad, “Old Mr. Miller” with janitor duties. He especially enjoyed coaching basketball. His family and he lived on the school grounds for many years in the "teacherage," a small home provided by the school. To say James was involved in the lives of his students is an understatement! Very few escaped without a pinch on their cheek or some other form of love and/or discipline that involved other "cheeks!" He was widely loved and respected throughout his life.

As a young man, he served as the “song leader” at Springdale Baptist Church. Later Doris and he joined Mary Niblack Road Baptist Church where he served as deacon and in various committee responsibilities, and sang in the choir. He liked to go fishing and would watch most any basketball, softball, or football game. He enjoyed family and church get-togethers (especially if food was involved), and loved his former students and the entire Springdale community which he considered family. James loved his Sooner football team (if they were winning) and spending mornings with friends drinking coffee and discussing the important issues of life! But nothing brought him more joy and fun than being with his grandsons. He never tired of playing dominos with them, attending all their school activities or hosting their birthday parties with their friends.

James is now reunited with his parents, an infant brother, a sister, Norma Jones, and his beloved wife, Doris, who preceded him in 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Tolbert and husband, Terry; his son, Greg Miller and wife, Sussan; grandsons: T J Tolbert and wife, Liz; Micah, Caleb, Nathan Tolbert and Tyler Bettes, all of Ardmore; one brother, Don Miller and wife Robbie of Irving, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. His family is especially grateful for his niece, Leslie and husband, Tony and nephew Robert, and wife Theresa for always taking such good care of Doris and him.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to Hope Pregnancy Center, 921 N Washington Ardmore; or to the building fund at Mary Niblack Road Baptist Church.

