The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Marietta

Lora Dawnise Thompson, 68, Ardmore, Adult Day Services Caretaker, died Nov. 13, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. Interment will be at Clearview Cemetery, Ardmore. (Flanagan-Watts)