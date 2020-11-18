The Daily Ardmoreite

Services for Edyth Burlene Howard, 79, are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Country Tabernacle Pentecostal Church of God in Lone Grove, with Nephew, Reverend Gary Word, officiating. Graveside service to follow at the West Lone Grove Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Craddock Funeral Home in Ardmore.

Burlene was born on June 8, 1941, in Eastman, to Burney Clinton Lang Sr. & Dowlene Webb Lang. She won her final victory and received the prize of eternal life on Nov. 15th at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore at the age of 79 years, five months, ad four days surrounded by the presence of God and Family!

She married Wayne Howard on Aug. 12, 1965, at what is now the Country Tabernacle church in Lone Grove. They celebrated 55 years of marriage, family and ministry together. Burlene did work for Continental Oil as well as several attorneys’ offices in Ardmore. However, her love was to work in the ministry with Wayne and raise her family. Burlene enjoyed gardening and canning. She was an avid fan of her kids and grandkids, rarely missing any event in which they participated. She was the church secretary for over 50 years. She also worked with children’s church, cleaned the church, and coordinated the Christmas plays, lead worship and many other works within the church. She and her family enjoyed singing. She was a gifted song writer which songs will continue to bless and draw others to Christ until he returns.

Burlene was blessed with three children and their spouses, eight grandkids, & one great-grand on the way.

She is survived by her devoted husband, of the home, Wayne Howard; daughter, Dewayna Meek and husband, Jerry; sons, Darryl Howard and wife, Aimee, and Darren Howard and wife, Danita, all of Lone Grove,; grandchildren, Travis, Nathan & Stephen Meek, Daniel, MaKenna, Elizabeth & Carson Howard, Hannah Howard Thurston and husband, Mathew; great-grandson, Dewayne Thurston, due March-April 2021; sister, Lucretia Dickson and husband, Donald; brother, McClain Lang and wife, Vonya, and her in-Laws, Betty Lang, Vida Word, Mildred Howard, Ferral & Joyce Howard, George & Laquita Taylor, Ronnie & Barbara Butler. She also has a host of nephews, nieces and church family whom she loves.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Burney Clinton Lang Jr. and grandson, Justin Wayne Meek; In-Laws, Rev. Carl Word, Bobby D. Howard, J.B. Howard & wife, Barbara, and Betty Potts.

The Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers: Travis Meek, Nathan Meek, Stephen Meek, Daniel Howard, Carson Howard & Mathew Thurston. Honorary bearers will be all of her Nephews.

“My Soul doth magnify the Lord, and my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour. Luke 1:46-47

Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Proverbs 31:28

Who shall separate us from the love of Christ?...Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. Romans 8:35 & 37”

Online Condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhom.com.