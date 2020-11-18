The Daily Ardmoreite

Funeral services for Ruston Allen Duke are scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday in the First Baptist Church with Brother Tommy Brown officiating.

Ruston was born on June 12, 1997 in Ardmore to JoAnn Duke. He lived in Burneyville for eight years and in Ardmore for 13 years. He worked for White Mousse Oklahoma. He was a member of the Baptist Faith.

Ruston graduated from Plainview High School in 2015. While at Plainview he wrestled at 195 pounds and was runner up at State. After graduation, he attended Northeastern Oklahoma State, where he finished fourth nationally and was an All-American. He went on to the University of Oklahoma where he wrestled at 184 and 197 pounds and graduated from OU with a degree in Human Relations in 2020.

There are times in life that are to tragic for words and too hard to bear. On Friday, Nov. 13, Ruston was taken from this world far too soon. Ruston was an amazing son, brother, friend, and father. Ruston was one of a kind, he never met a stranger. He had an infectious smile that could light up a room. He loved people and people loved him back. Words do little to express the impact Ruston had on his family, friends, and the community. Ruston's one real joy in life was his beautiful little girl, Adlee Brooke. To know Ruston was to love Ruston.

Please keep Ruston's family in your thoughts and prayers. Remember Ruston's smile; he will be dearly missed, but he will live on in our hearts and in all the beautiful memories.

He is survived by his mother, JoAnn Duke; sister, Daci Duke-Gilliam; Significant other, Amber Dove; daughter, Adlee Brooke Duke; his second family, Rocky & Nicole Atencio, Zach Atencio, Brendan Atencio, Madison Atencio, Keilan Atencio and Carson Dove. And many other special family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Zach Atencio, Jackson Daube, Connor Webb, Devin Crawl, Daniel Carrillo, Noah Teaney.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bert and Peggy Duke, great-grandmother, Roberta Belcher.

Online condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.