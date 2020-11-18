The Daily Ardmoreite

ARDMORE — Private services are scheduled for Mrs. Treva Laverne (Mayton) Smith, 84, formerly of Wilson at Simon Cemetery with Elder Art Barker officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Treva was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Wilson to the late Mr. Charley Z. Mayton and Mrs. Lillie E. (Baker) Mayton. She departed this life Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home in Ardmore.

Treva grew up in Wilson graduating from Wilson High School. She married the late Mr. Garth Dale Smith on March 26, 1955 in Ardmore. They owned and operated "Garth Smith Furniture" of Ardmore in the 1960's. Later, they moved back to Wilson where they owned and operated the O.S.S. cattle ranch. Treva loved being a homemaker and was an excellent cook. She always enjoyed hosting holiday family dinners and parties.

Treva attended college at the University of Oklahoma in the early 70's and earned her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. Afterwards she taught within the Wilson School District for five years. She adored her son Dierk and cherished her grandchildren Megan and Reese. Treva devoted her life to her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charley Z. Mayton and Lillie E. (Baker) Dumas; husband, Garth Smith on April 24, 2009 and brothers, Charley and Larry Don Mayton.

Survivors include her beloved son, Dierk Smith of Edmond; grandchildren, Megan C. Smith of Stillwater and Reese Carter Smith of Carrolton, Texas; dear friend and caregiver, Judy Reeves Downs and her daughter Makayla, numerous nieces, nephews and other friends.

Casket bearers are David Hull, Daniel Hull, Reese Smith, Lynn Henderson, Dee Wint and Allen Wint.

Honorary bearers are the late Charley Mayton and the late Larry Mayton.

A heartfelt thank you to Cross Timbers Hospice for their kindness, support and loving care.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cross Timbers Hospice 207 C ST NW, Ardmore OK, 73401

