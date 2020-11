Death notices for Thursday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Davis

Shirley Mae Warren, 90, died Nov. 17, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Oklahoma City. (Hale’s)

Healdton

Mr. Mike David Dunn, 98, Rancher, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery. (Alexander Gray)

Marietta

Jose Cruz Sanchez, 60, Marietta, machine operator, died Nov. 16, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta. Rosary will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel.(Flanagan-Watts)

Sheilah Dianne Shankles, 66, Marietta, owner of House Cleaning Service, died Nov. 16, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. Interment will be at Burneyville Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Johnny Aaron Tate, 76, Euless, Texas, jet engine inspector, died Nov. 17, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Milo

Jacquita Lea (Perry) Price, 80, of Fox, retired bus driver, died Nov. 17, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Saturday, at Milo Baptist Church. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)