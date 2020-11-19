The Daily Ardmoreite

RINGLING — Pavilion services for Mr. Jerry Anthony Taylor, age 58, of Ringling are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery with Brother Joe Taylor officiating. Public viewing will be Thursday at 12 until close and Friday throughout the day. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Jerry was born July 7, 1962 in Wickenburg, Ariz., to George Ellis Frances Taylor and Martha Mae (Smith) Taylor. He went to his heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. During his childhood, Jerry moved around the nation with his family following available agriculture work. He received education in Leon and Turner. After school, he moved to Ringling and married Christina Knight, and they were blessed with two children, Justin and Krystle. Christina preceded him in death on Aug. 21, 1994. On June 18, 2004, he married Diane Taylor and gained another daughter, Regina. Throughout his career, Jerry held various positions in the oilfield industry, and most recently was a part owner of Strategy Oilfield Services.

Jerry treasured his family and was an adoring grandfather. He enjoyed playing the guitar and attended church at Church on the Rock in Ringling, where he interpreted and distributed the Word of God through his own actions. Jerry enjoyed tinkering with things and working with his own hands, he was always willing to help others take on projects and lend a helping hand.

In addition to his first wife, also preceding him in death are his parents; sisters, Fay Marquess and Judy Butler; brothers, David and Garland Taylor and nephew, Steven Taylor.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Diane Taylor; his children, Justin (Jenna) Taylor of Edmond, Krystle Taylor of Ringling, and Regina Taylor (Randon Sims) of Moore, his grandchildren, Rixen Taylor, Aniya Lozano, Lennox Taylor, and RaJa’nae Sims; his niece Britany Taylor (whom he loved like a daughter) and her son “Ruger” Taylor; his siblings, Debbie (Don) Corely, Lake Havasu, Ariz., Jane Taylor, Ringling, Ricky (Valerie) Taylor, Ringling, Pat (David) Green, Ringling, Joe (Sarah) Taylor, Ringling, Mel (Jim) McGaughy, Wilson, and Reba Taylor, the wife of Garland Taylor, Ringling.

Casket Bearers are Doug Taylor, Joseph Taylor, Derek Taylor, Jeremy Green, Eddie Owens, and Mike Bayer.

Honorary bearers are his coworkers at Strategy Oilfield Services and all of his nephews and great nephews.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.