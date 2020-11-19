The Daily Ardmoreite

Former Ardmoreite, Micha Lynn Randolph-Hall, passed away Nov. 15, 2020 at her Oklahoma City residence following a valiant battle with cancer. The daughter of John and Janet (Dawson) Randolph, Micha was born March 16, 1965 at Ardmore.

A graduate from Del City High School, the class of 1983, Micha was a Workman's Compensation Specialist at the Norman Regional Hospital. She particularly loved the time spent with her grandchildren, and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include her daughters Rachel Melendez and husband, David; and Samantha Burton; also her seven grandchildren Randi, Kenzi, Tinli, Evan, Kiley, Isaac and Presley; her parents, John and Janet Randolph; brothers John Randolph and wife, Angie and Jamie Randolph; nephew J.R. Randolph and niece Brianna Mosby.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home conducted by Mr. Willie Sanchez, Church of Christ on Merrick Drive. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery with the assistance of John Randolph, III, Jamie Randolph, David Melendez, John "JR" Randolph IV, Evan Hampton and Jason Carter serving as pallbearers.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 1510, Ransom, WV 25438-1510.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, where condolences to the family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

In accordance with the Ardmore City mandate, face masks are required.