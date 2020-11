The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Charlene "Dink" Stanley, 90, homemaker, died Nov. 18, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Craddock Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 5-6 p.m. at funeral home. (Craddock)