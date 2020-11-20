The Daily Ardmoreite

Paul Randal “Randy” Black was born June 23, 1952 to Margie Lee (McAdoo) and Paul Alfred Black in Oklahoma City. He passed from this life on Nov. 17, 2020 at the age of 68.

Randy grew up in the Ardmore area, attending Ardmore and Springer Public Schools. Upon graduation from Springer High School, Randy began working for Big Chief Roofing. He married Kathy Hunter and from their marriage had one daughter, Sara. Randy began working for Michelin Tire Company and remained there until his retirement. While in Ardmore, he served as a Boy Scout leader for several years. On Nov. 26, 1982, Randy married Jovita Morgan in Gainesville, Texas.

Randy had many hobbies including woodworking, riding motorcycles, and fishing, but none compared to his favorite, Astronomy. Every chance he had he was gazing through the lenses of his telescope. His love of the stars was so great he built his own observatory. He hosted many “star parties” and taught several classes in both basic and higher education.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Paul Black, and brother Michael Douglas Black.

He is survived by his wife Jovita Black of Lone Grove; mother Margie Black of Ardmore; daughter Sara Blehm and her husband Shane of Edmond; son Kenneth Michael Orr and his wife Annitta of Ardmore; daughter Carla Bolton and her husband Ron; grandchildren Glenna Wyatt, Cody Wyatt, Dylan Bolton and his wife Chloe, Brandi Eller, Cody Eller, Braxton Blehm, Hayden Blehm, Baely Stafford, and Candice Gonzales; and great-grandchildren Trinity Cumberledge, Jax Wyatt, Cooper Wyatt, Grayson Bolton, Avery Bolton, Dawna Grace Eller, Michael Eller, and Graceland Henry.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Brother David Gardner officiating and masks are required. Interment will follow at Lone Grove West Memorial Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

Monty Jones, Steve Girard, James Stafford, Jason Girard, Jimmy Wyatt, and Marlon Stewart will serve as pallbearers.

