The Daily Ardmoreite

Services for Sheilah Dianne Shankles, 66, of Marietta, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel of Marietta with John Liddell officiating. Interment will follow in the Burneyville Cemetery, Burneyville, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Sheilah was born Sept. 5, 1954 in Plain Dealing, Bossier Parish, La., the daughter of John Custom and Viola (Clark) Sconce. She passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Mercy Health Love County in Marietta.

Sheilah was a lifelong area resident. She worked for the Marietta Sportswear for several years before going into the house cleaning business. She had her own house cleaning business for 30 plus years. Sheilah married the love of her life, William O. “Sonny” Shankles on May 12, 1999 in Gainesville, Texas. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2018. Sheilah was a breast cancer survivor at the age of 28. She had many hobbies she enjoyed doing with the love of her life. They enjoyed camping at Lebanon, golfing, fishing and were also members of the Shady Dale Baptist Church. Sheilah was once the Trout Derby Queen at the Blue River in Tishomingo. Sheilah also liked going to WinStar to play the slots and loved listening, singing, and dancing to any type of music. She was known as a kindhearted woman who was always smiling, and she never met a stranger. Visiting with family and friends brought her joy. Although she had many interests, the most important thing in her life was the time she would spend with her kids and grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Shankles; by her parents; and a son, Van A. Zimmerman, Jr.

Survivors include her daughters, Tonya Spanglo and husband Bobby of the home, and Tiffany Zimmerman of Ardmore; sister, Carolyn Liddell and husband Wesley, Jr. of Thackerville; brothers, John Sconce and wife Pat of Shady Dale, David Sconce and special friend Dessi of Thackerville, and Paul Sconce and wife Stacy of Marietta; grandchildren, Zack Spanglo of the home, Kilee and husband Jake Vinson of Enville, Courtney Hicks of Lawton, Crystal Hicks of Denton, Texas, Elizabeth Spradlin and husband Heath of Marietta, and Jessie Zimmerman of Ardmore; great-grandchildren, Mila Vinson, Makynlee Spradlin, Alyssa Spradlin, and Lily Towner; in-laws, Linda Stewart, Charles Shankles, Sylvia Stewart, Vickie Shankles, Don Shankles, and Troy Shankles; and several nieces and nephews.

Serving as casket bearers are Bobby Spanglo, Zack Spanglo, Jake Vinson, Fred Potter, Parker Liddell, and Heath Spradlin. Honorary bearers are members of the Shady Dale Baptist Church.

Time for viewing will be from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.