Emma Rae (Nelson) Pettigrew, age 88, passed away on Nov. 18, 2020 in Norman, Okla. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest with The Reverend John Genn officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Antlers City Cemetery, in Antlers, Okla.

Emma was born in Antlers, Okla., on May 21, 1932, to Isaac Nelson and Minnie (Anderson) Nelson. She attended Goodland Academy in Hugo, Okla. Emma moved to Ardmore in the early 1950’s. She married William C. Pettigrew in 1952. The couple moved to Madill, where she devoted her life to being a homemaker. Emma went to work at the Pants Factory in Madill in 1965 until they moved their family back to Ardmore in 1970. She then took a position with the Joe Kay’s Pants Factory, then later taking a position with The Marietta Cookie Factory for 28 years, from where she retired. She loved sewing and continued being a seamstress. She will be remembered for her wonderful cooking, the time she loved spending with her family, and her love and devotion to God. In her spare time, Emma loved to go out to eat, garage sales and supporting and cheering on her grandchildren at their events. She loved spending time at the Lone Grove United Pentecostal women’s retreat.

She is preceded in death by her parents. Husband, William C. (Bill) Pettigrew. Sons; Michael Pettigrew and Thomas Pettigrew. Daughter, Betty Woods. Brothers; Sampson Morris and Theodore Nelson.

Emma is survived by four sons: Russell Strayhorn and wife, Lorenda, of Albuquerque, N.M., Robert Pettigrew and wife, Bonnie, of Kingston, Darrell Pettigrew, Sr., of Kingston, and Joe Pettigrew and wife, Stacey, of Lone Grove, three daughters: Denise Taylor and husband, Larry, of Ardmore, Darlene Mason and husband, Steve, of Norman, and Diane Martinez and husband, Marcelino, of Norman, and daughter-in-law, Roxanne Pettigrew. 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren and was known as Grandma to all. Numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Those serving as Pallbearers will be; Brian Pettigrew, Brandon Pettigrew, Darrell Pettigrew Jr., Zakkary Pettigrew, Aaron Miller, and Darren Miller.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

