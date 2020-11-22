The Daily Ardmoreite

Services for Johnny Aaron Tate, 76, of Euless, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel of Marietta, with Pastor Brett Alberda officiating. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, Okla., under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Johnny was born in Tulsa, Okla., on July 10, 1944, the son of Edgar Stevens and Odessa (Neal) Tate. He passed away on Nov. 17, 2020 at the Texas Health HEB Hospital in Bedford, Texas.

Johnny grew up in the Marietta/Ardmore area. He married the love of his life, Lillie Mae Whittington, on Oct. 22, 1962 in Ardmore. Johnny and Lillie moved to Texas in 1963 and started their family. Johnny worked as a jet engine mechanic and inspector for a leading provider of jet engines for commercial, business and general aviation aircraft. Johnny retired after 50 years of dedicated service and was awarded the “Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award” by the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration. He was a sports enthusiast who loved the Dallas Cowboys, the Stars, Rangers and Mavericks. Family was Johnny’s greatest joy in life. He was a selfless and generous man, raising his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with nurturing love and support.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Odessa Tate; brothers, Robert Tate, Dale Tate, and Kenneth Tate; and sister, Iona Skidmore.

Survivors include his wife, Lillie Tate of Euless; daughters, Annette Foltz of Arlington, Texas, and Belinda Robinson of Arlington; brother, Billy Tate of Haltom City, Texas; sisters, Beverly Carmon of Marietta, Joan Shaffer of Thackerville, Sue Whittington of Thackerville, Shirley Eyster of Justin, Texas, and Cindy Freeman of Comanche,; three grandchildren, Brandon Robinson, Aaron Minniear and Brett Robinson; and two great-granddaughters, Cadence Robinson and Emery Minniear.

Serving as casket bearers are Tony Whittington, Roger Whittington, Paul Shaffer, Blaine Tate, and Bobby Skidmore.

