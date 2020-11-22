The Daily Ardmoreite

Lewis J. “Lewe” Hubbard, age 68, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Ardmore, Okla. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Nov. 24, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery of Marietta, Okla. Pastor Steven Skinner will officiate. Services under the direction of Griffin~Hillcrest Funeral Home, Ardmore.

Lewe was born on Feb. 13, 1952, at Wellington, Texas, to Alfred Hubbard and Patsy (Mills) Hubbard. When he was 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge, he worked in the seismograph industry and then as a roustabout in the oilfields. He worked as a roofer, painter, and did concrete work for the majority of his working life. Lewe married Christy Michelle Turner in March of 1992 at Ardmore. He loved to fish, watch his westerns, and ride his motorcycles. Spoiling his granddaughters was his favorite pastime. Brother Lewe is a retired member of the Forsaken Few.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Betty, daughter, Patsy Hubbard, and nephew, Dillian Bruce.

Lewe is survived by his wife, Christy Hubbard, of the home, three sons: Jascha Hubbard, Lee Jay Hubbard and wife, Valerie, and Jay Garcia and girlfriend, Cheynne, and one daughter, Chaslynn Hubbard. Grandchildren: Tovah, Trinity, Emily, Jocelyn, Aura, Emerald, Highlei, Kahlia, and numerous step-grandchildren. 14 brothers and sisters. Nephews: Dakota, Jermey, Stan, Jimbo, and Jerry. Nieces: Dalana and Danyell. Numerous additional nieces and nephews, a host of family, friends, and his club brothers.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jay Garcia, Lee Jay Hubbard, Dakota Turner, Jermey Denny, Stan Houser and Jerry Houser.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Nov. 23, 2020, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest of Ardmore.

