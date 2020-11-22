The Daily Ardmoreite

MADILL — Lina Pickens was born Wednesday, March 28, 1934 in Marietta, Okla., to the late Watson and Emma (Courtney) Palmer and made the journey to her eternal life on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 in Ada, Okla., at the age of 86.

Lina grew up in the Marietta and McMillan area and attended the Carter Seminary in Ardmore. She married Binum Pickens on Feb. 5, 1949 and were blessed with over 44 years of marriage. Binum passed away on Jan. 17, 1993. Lina was a selfless lady who was beautiful inside and out. She was called “Grandma” to many children in the area. She enjoyed her grandkids and great-grandkids and watching them play. She was dedicated to her family. Lina worked at the Madill Pants Factory & at the Marietta Cookie Plant. Lina loved singing Choctaw hymns and enjoyed watching Bonanza and Gunsmoke on TV.

Lina was a proud Choctaw/Chickasaw Indian. She attended the FBC in Madill for several years and Faith Southern until her health began declining. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Lina was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Beanard and Jerome Pickens.

She leaves behind her loving family; her children, Linda Pickens; Bonnie Christie and husband, Frank; Katie Niday and Pat Garrett; Bernice Pickens; Deborah Gardner and husband, Berlin; and Clayburn Pickens and wife, Cathy. Grandchildren, Ben and Connie Firethunder, Lina (Bug) and Jamie Wild, June and Bud Standridge, Nick Garcia, Angie and Ian Marsden, B.J. Pickens and Tina Townsend, Sally and Elias Ferrell, Laura Beth Pickens, KayLynn and Sean Ulum, Ashley and Michael Hawthorne and James Pickens; Great-grandchildren, Sarah and Darell Odle, Aubrey and Jacob Steward, Darren Bralley, Nathan Standridge and Brittany Gage, Caleb Standridge and Natalie Knight, Nick Garcia, Deliah Garcia, Freya Odle, Emily Weldon, Franklin Hanks, Oliver Hudson, Deliah and Lance Garcia, Blane and Brodi Hawthorne, Sean and Ethan Marsden, Keneth Pickens (deceased), Jayden Duncan, Eric, Braelyn, Laile, and Toni Pickens; Step-grandchildren, Misty and Joe, KK and Trey Borza, Jared and Anita, Kaden and Kylee Gardner, A.J. Gambel, Brylee Watkins, Jace Goodman, Kobi Shore, Ariel and Sandi Reed. And a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Pickens were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at I. Hunter Pickens Cemetery located in the McMillan community with Ricky Dobbs officiating. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Pickens James Pickens, B.J. Pickens, Darren Bralley, Caleb Standridge, Nick Garcia and Sean Marsden. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mrs. Pickens grandkids, Ben Firethunder, Eric and Bradlyn Pickens, Ethan Marsden, Nathan Standridge, Michael, Blane and Brodi Hawthorne, and Lance Garcia.

Services are entrusted to the Tishomingo Funeral Home, Tishomingo.