Gene Autry resident, Richard Tildon "Corkey" Brown, passed away in a Sherman, Texas hospital Nov. 18, 2020. A resident of this area all of his life, he was born July 25, 1935 at Berwyn, Okla., to the late Rhodeth Ulysses "Brownie" Brown and Hattie Thelma (Pogue) Brown.

Corkey grew up and attended school in the Berwyn-Gene Autry area and graduated from Dickson High School with the class of 1953. He entered the U. S. Army in 1958, after serving for two years was honorably discharged.

Corkey and the former Betty Louise Clements were married June 6, 1960 at Ardmore. The parents of four children, Corkey, Jr., Diana, Charmian and Charlotte, they had celebrated their 60th anniversary this year.

Corkey was a jack-of-many trades; he was self-employed in the general construction business, had been a cook for many years at Eden's Restaurant in Ardmore, and had broke horses at Gant's Horse Ranch. In his younger days being out of doors, coon hunting with his hounds, and fishing were enjoyed; also playing cards and dominoes. But the times he relished most were those loving on his grandkids.

Corkey is now reunited with his daughter, Charlotte Louise Jones; his parents, sisters, Hattie Riner, Sue Bell, Betty Porter and brother, Gerald Brown that preceded him in death. His loving family that survives includes his wife, Betty Brown, son, Richard "Corkey" Brown, Jr. and his wife, Valerie; daughters, Diana Godwin and husband, George, Charmian Castillo and husband, Esty; six sisters, Elsie Lowden, Polly Taylor, Mary Brogdin, Linda Taylor, Dolly Keith and Lorena Smith; 11 grandchildren, Brent Jones, Joshua Godwin, Tiffany Paddock, Traci Godwin, Cassidy Brown, Chloe Brown, Charlotte Brown, Cambree Brown, Caley Adams, Christin Parker, and Austin Parker; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will host a time of visitation and support at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Words of support and comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

Rev. Ron Elmore will conduct graveside services, with Military Honors, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Hillcrest Memorial Park, with the assistance of Richard McLaughlin, Gary Don Taylor, Kevin Hickey, John Taylor, Esty Castillo and Joshua Godwin serving as pallbearers.

Due to the Covid-19 Virus Pandemic and in accordance with the City of Ardmore mandate, those attending are required to wear face masks.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory.