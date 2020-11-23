The Daily Ardmoreite

Charlene “Dink” Stanley was born Oct. 6, 1930 in Dads Corner, Texas to J.F. “Buck” Stephenson and Mittie Almeda (McMackin) Stephenson. She passed from this life on Nov. 18, 2020 in Ardmore at the age of 90. She and Bobby Mack Stanley were married on April 24, 1948. He has preceded her in death.

Dink enjoyed working in her flower beds, gardening, bookkeeping for Bob Stanley Oil Company, spending time with her grandkids, ballgames & activities, cooking, and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bobby Mack, grandson Austin Stanley and sister Helen L. Stewart.

Dink is survived by her children Jim Stanley and wife Cindi of St. Louis, Tim Stanley and wife Melinda of Ardmore, sister; Mary Porterfield of McKinney, Texas, grandchildren; Robert Stanley and wife Randi, Tyler Stanley, Audrey Kelly and husband Josh, Spencer Stanley, Peyton Turner and husband Kenton, great-grandchildren; Keller Mack Stanley, Ava Kay Stanley, Halle Caldwell, Kade Kelly, Krew Kelly, and numerous other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Robert Stanley, Tyler Stanley, Spencer Stanley, Kenton Turner, Keller Stanley, Eric Fields, Sr. Special thanks to Becca, Maisie, Stacey and the staff at Southbrook Healthcare. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. David Gardner officiating. Social distancing will be observed and the family requests that a mask be worn. Her service can be viewed at YouTube.com/CraddockFuneralHome. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.