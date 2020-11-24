The Daily Ardmoreite

Charles Ray Buck, age 91, passed from this life into the waiting arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ardmore, Okla. Graveside services will be held at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Ardmore. Services under the direction of Griffin~Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Charles was born on Sept. 20, 1929, to Orville and Vesta (Wiggins) Buck at Ardmore. He was a long-time member of CrystalRock Cathedral. He is finally reunited with the love of his life, Betty Jean (Herring) Buck, who passed away nine long years ago. Each family member has their special memories of “Paps.” His love for Betty and other family members, his love for the Lord and the members at CrystalRock Cathedral, his laughter, a special way of speaking a name, his prayers, and his special sayings such as “Ice cream, ice cream! We all scream for ice cream!” He will be very much missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, of 67 years. His parents, Orville and Vesta Buck, and three brothers: Bill, Orvy, and Tommy.

Charles leaves behind his two sons: Wayne Buck and wife, Linda, of Tulsa, Okla., and Jim Buck and wife, Kathy, of Ardmore. Granddaughter, Tiffany Rhea McAdams and husband, Peter, of Tulsa, and grandsons: Matthew Wayne Buck and wife, Amy, of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Trent Wayne Buck and wife, Ashley, of Louisville, Neb. Nine great-grandchildren: Clayton, Jordan, Tucker, Harper, Adeline, Elaina, Palmer, Nathan, and Nolan, and a host of loving extended family.

