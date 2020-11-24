The Daily Ardmoreite

Graveside services for Jimmy K. Chaffin, 78, are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Ardmore, with Brother Paul Phipps officiating. Visitation hours will be 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Craddock Funeral Home in Ardmore. Family requests that facial masks be worn at the service.

Jimmy was born in Oct. 31, 1942, in Ardmore, and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 21, 2020. He married Linda Wright on July 29, 1961, in Ardmore. They celebrated 59 years of marriage together. He was a Marine Veteran.

Jimmy was employed at Michelin in Ardmore where he retired after 30 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, WD and Maxye Chaffin; grandson, Derek Chaffin, and great-grandson, Hudson Chaffin.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; son, Tim Chaffin and fiancé, Pam of Midwest City; daughter, Robin and husband, Tim Beard of Rush Springs. Grandson, Kyle and Chandra Chaffin of Stratford, and Colt Beard of Iwakuni, Japan; granddaughter, Bailey Ann Beard of Durant; great-grandchildren, Lane, Zane, Gage and Eva Chaffin of Stratford.

Jim was a Christian, a man of his word, and loved his family; he will be dearly missed.

Pallbearers will be Tim Chaffin, Kyle Chaffin, Tim Beard, Larry Twyford, Brandon Twyford, Jason Twyford and Drew Beard. Honorary pallbearers are Colt Beard and Charlie Rutledge.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.