Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Lonnie Ray Smith, 82, retired Michelin Tire Company. Services are 2 p.Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Hilltop Free Will Baptist Church. (Harvey-Douglas)

Tishomingo

Larry Edgar Bivins, 68, Tishomingo, fisherman/photographer, died Nov. 21, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment to follow at Condon Grove Cemetery in Milburn. (DeArman-Clark)

Terri Denise Whitlock, 65, Tishomingo, homemaker, died Nov. 20, 2020. No services scheduled at this time. (DeArman-Clark)