(July 24, 1948 - November 22, 2020)

A Gathering of Remembrance for Margaret Ann Redmon will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory officiated by Rev. Bruce Kirby.

Margaret was born July 24, 1948 in Ardmore to the late Wesley Brooks DeBord and Ruby Foster DeBord. She and Darrell Dean Redmon were married in 1974 at Ardmore. Margaret was a former member of Faith Heritage Pentecostal Church in Lone Grove.

Margaret passed away at her Ardmore residence, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 72 years 3 months and 28 days, surrounded by her loving family. She will be missed but not forgotten.

Margaret rejoins her parents, a son, Timothy Dewayne Redmon and sister, Audie J. Gentry that preceded her in death.

Surviving family that will forever cherish precious memories, include her husband, Dean Redmon; five sons, Tony Scheuerman, Jason Scheuerman, Billy Redmon, Darrell Redmon, Jr., and Cody Redmon; her daughter, Jessica Kirkpatrick, brothers, Jimmie DeBord, Wesley DeBord, Junior DeBord and a sister, Flo Knight; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Services and Cremation-With-Care have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. Words of support may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.