The Daily Ardmoreite

Marlon Ray Stiles, age 60, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, in Durant, Okla. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest with The Reverend Franklin Taylor officiating. Services will end in The Chapel.

Marlon was born in Talihina, Okla., on Nov. 2, 1960, to Paul Stiles and Janice (Hughes) Stiles. He attended and graduated from Coalgate High School in Coalgate, Okla. Marlon worked as a carpenter for some time and later got his CDL and became a truck driver in the oil field. He married Tammie Taylor on Sept. 26, 1998, in Mobile, Ala. Marlon was forced into an early retirement due to his health. He enjoyed traveling and attending rock concerts. He loved cooking and spending time with his grandbabies.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul E. Stiles, sister, Carolyn Spivey and great-nephew, Kolby W. Argo. His mother-in-law, Pauline Taylor, brother-in-law, Leonard Taylor, and granddaughter, Alexcia Acosta.

Marlon is survived by his mother, Janice Stiles, wife of 22 years, Tammie Stiles, daughter Maranda Stiles of Wapanucka, Okla., three step-daughters, Ashley, Nicole, and Angela Lewis, one step-son, Dylan Lewis, 11 grandchildren, three sisters, Paula Bottoms, and husband Glenn, of Alabama, Rhonda Orr Stiles, Atoka, Okla., and Angela Kenyon and husband, Frank, of Caddo, Okla., two uncles, David Stiles, of Coalgate, and J.C. Stiles, of Coalgate, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Dylan Lewis, Arnoldo Acosta, James Baldwin, Glenn Bottoms, Frank Kenyon, Jason Stiles and Tyler Stiles.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.