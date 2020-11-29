The Daily Ardmoreite

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, Billy Ray Hitt, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 94.

Billy was born on Oct. 3, 1926 to Cecil Dockery and Jess Y. Hitt. He married Hazel Louetta Wilson June 17,1948. Together they raised two sons, Kenneth and Robert and two daughters, Marissa Kay and Carol.

Bill graduated from Springer High school in 1944. Sergeant Billy R. Hitt served in the Army Field Artillery at Fort Bliss, Texas for 10 months and 26 days.

He then transferred to the Air Force December 1945. He was discharged from service at Camp Stone, California on December 1946.

He worked for Amarada Petroleum Company for 13 years. After moving back to Ardmore, he worked for Colvert's Dairy. He retired from his final job at the Postal Service in 1990. Bill had a passion for fishing, hunting, and being with family. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was the type of person that never met a stranger. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for 45 years.

Bill was preceded in death by his father Jess and mother Cecil, as well as his daughter Marissa Kay. Also his brothers, Haskel Hitt, Gordon Hitt and sisters, Iris Knight, Eunice Greer, and Willie Maddox.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel, sister Ruth Wallace, his children Kenneth Hitt and wife Danna, Robert Hitt and wife Kelly, Carol Rickets and husband Drew. His adoring grandchildren Chris Rickets and wife Ariel, Andrea Rickets and fiance Hayden Musgrove, Jordan Rickets and fiance Christy Diepenbrock, and Kevin Hitt and wife Jami. His great-grandkids, Kase Hitt, Eli and Max Rickets.

Pallbearers: Kevin Hitt, Chris Rickets, Jordan Rickets, Josh Walls, Hayden Musgrove, and Lenny Walker.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be left to the local VFW.

Visitation will be at Craddock Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 6-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m.on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.