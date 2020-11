Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Lanola Rainer. Services pending. (Craddock)

Delhi

Mary Alice Sanders, 87, Marietta, teacher, died Nov. 21, 2020. Services are 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Delhi Cemetery, Delhi, Okla. (Flanagan-Watts)

Marietta

Bob Henry Jones, 77, Marietta, Railroad Conductor, died Nov. 19, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Ratliff City

Peggy Louise (Riddle) Wylie, 83 of Ratliff City, died Nov. 25, 2020. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Ratliff City. (Alexander Gray)

Ringling

Freida Marie (Gregg) Tilley, 61, of Wilson, died Nov. 26, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Ringling. (Alexander Gray)