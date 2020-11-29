The Daily Ardmoreite

Services for Leonard “Red” Robinson are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Reverend Royce McClendon officiating. Interment will follow at Newport Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 6 at Craddock Funeral Home. Red Robinson was born on Oct. 20, 1925 to Leonard Otis Robinson and Minnie Estelle Cosgrove Robinson in Escondido, Calif. He departed this world on Nov. 25, 2020 at the age of 95.

Red was raised in the Oklahoma City area. From an early age, he learned the value of hard work. He often told of his first job as a paperboy, at the age of seven or eight. He learned carpentry alongside his father. He served in the Army during World War II and those years remained with him throughout his life. Whether it was working cattle or hauling hay on his farm or drawing up blueprints or building houses with his construction company, he was tenacious and unstoppable. He took pride in doing his best. He married Imagene Christian on Jan. 7, 1949 in Gainesville, Texas. From this marriage they raised one daughter, Carol Ann Robinson and three sons, Stephen Jay Robinson, Kenneth Lynn Robinson, and Kevin Lee Robinson. He was a member of Stobtown Freewill Baptist Church.

Red was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Minnie Robinson; Wife, Imagene Robinson; Son, Leonard Lee Robinson; Daughter, Carol Robinson; Brother, Lincoln Harvey Robinson; Sisters, Maxine DeWitt, Virginia Larkin, and Kay Kirsch; Half-Brothers, Lawrence Robinson and Lester Robinson; and Half-Sisters, Ethel Morris Palesano, Myrtle Lee, and Edna Collier.

He is survived by a sister, Christine Denham of Tecumseh; three sons, Steve and wife Susie; Kenneth; Kevin and wife Angie all of Newport; grandchildren, Rodney and Tanya Green of Lone Grove; Jackie and Clay Jackson of Stillwater; Joshua and Holly Robinson of Fox; Jeremiah and Jennifer Robinson of Kiefer; Derrick Robinson of Oklahoma City; Kolby Robinson of Newport; Kenzi Robinson of Durant; and Katlin and Dereck Esteph of Idabel, ; 17 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Rodney Green, Joshua Robinson, Derrick Robinson, Dereck Esteph, Kolby Robinson, and Eric Miller.

Honorary Pallbearers are Jerry Christian, Jimmy Frame, Dan Harris, Troy Morris Jr., Walter Morris, Fred Nichols, Ted Nichols, David Putman, and Mark Wilson.

