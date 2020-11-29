The Daily Ardmoreite

A Celebration of Life will be held for Lonnie Ray Smith, 82, at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, in the sanctuary of Hilltop Free Will Baptist Church with Reverend Bob Thomas officiating. Burial with Military honors will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the assistance of Dylan Smith, Chandler Smith, Chris Smith, Taron Gilpin, Chase Pollard and Braden Pollard.

Lonnie was called home to be with his Lord on Nov. 20, 2020 at his home. He was born Jan. 2, 1938 at Chandler, Okla., the son of the late William Stanley and Cora Edith Stice Smith. Raised on the family farm, Lonnie graduated from Chandler High School at the age of 17, and enlisted in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in December 1958. On June 7, 1959 he married Clara Fern Sutherland, his wife of 61 years. Together they built their life and raised four children in Ardmore.

Lonnie was meticulous about his work and took great pride in his hard work ethics. He worked for BF Goodrich Tire Store and Hutson Oil Company before accepting a job at Uniroyal Tire Company in Ardmore, where he worked for 25 years before he retired in 1995.

Lonnie taught hydraulic classes for Michelin at Southern Tech and was instrumental in several system designs on machines that employees say are still being utilized at the plant today. It is said that Lonnie left a remarkable legacy behind at Michelin and that his expertise will be missed and always remembered.

He loved keeping his yard manicured, and proudly boasted of winning the Yard of the Week three times in a row. He enjoyed gardening, watching Fox News and spent a lot of time researching genealogy.

Lonnie is survived by his loving wife Fern of the home, three children, Darla K. Smith of Ardmore; David R. Smith and wife Rana of Milburn; and Donald G. Smith and wife Juanette of Ardmore; his sister Betty Buttram of Tecumseh; a sister-in-law Nelda Smith of Ardmore; grandchildren Afton Hunt, Dylan Smith and wife Carley; Chris Smith and wife Ashlee, Chandler Smith and wife Lesli, Kaytelyn Smith, Taron Gilpin, Trevon Gilpin and Michael Downs, great-grandchildren Rylee, Ledger, Jacelin and Jentri and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins that loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his oldest daughter Debra G. Hunt, brothers, Earnest and Gary Smith, and sisters, Goldie Stidham, and Ruth Stone.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory where condolences may be left for the family at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.