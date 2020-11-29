The Daily Ardmoreite

Services for Madeline M. Minyard are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at McLish Church of Christ with Minister Joseph Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Provence Cemetery.

Madeline was born March 11, 1925 in Crum Creek, Okla., to William and Marguerite (Guegan) Jackson. She gained her wings Nov. 22, 2020 surrounded by family.

She married Ernerst M. Minyard on Sept. 22, 1939, in Hugo, Okla. She worked as a seamstress at Marietta Sportwear, Joe Kays Leather, and others; she also worked at Stromberg Carlson for years. But, most of all, she was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and even great-great-great-grandmother.

Madeline had the biggest heart, she loved people, especially children, to her the more the merrier, no one came to her house and left hungry, cold and if they didn’t have a place to stay she would make room for them. She was loved by everyone that met her.

Madeline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest M. Minyard; brothers, Tommy, Joseph, Sherman and Charles Jackson; daughters, Dorothy, Marie Staggs; grandsons, Don Staggs Jr., and Ryan Walker.

She is survived by a sister, Virginia Denny and eight children, daughter, Barbara and Floyd Mote, son, Dale and Shelby Minyard, son, JC and Alma Minyard, son, William (Bill) and Susie Minyard, daughter, Frances Goodin, son, David Minyard son, Michael and Donna Minyard and daughter, Mary and Billy Davis. 31 Grandchildren and numerous great, great-great and great-great-great grandchildren. A very special sister-in-law, Helen Jackson. Pallbearers will be Dale Minyard, Jon Faulkner, Chris Faulkner, Jerry Smith, Joseph Minyard, and Larry Staggs. Honorary Pallbearers will be Floyd Mote, Scotty Minyard, and Melvin Wilkinson.

The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Due to some family members having health issues the family REQUEST MASK BE WORN.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.