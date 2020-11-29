The Daily Ardmoreite

Graveside services for Onetta Ruby Fincher, 92, of Loves Valley, Okla., will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, Okla., with Lawrence Anderson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Onetta was born March 17, 1928, in Kingston, Okla., the daughter of Lucille “Lucey” (Brown) and William “Bill” Stuckey. She died Nov. 26, 2020 at Lake Country Nursing Center, Marietta.

Onetta spent most of her life in Love County. She married the love of her life James “Ernest” Fincher on Aug. 31, 1946 in Gainesville, Texas. After celebrating 33 years of marriage, Ernest preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 1980. Onetta was a homemaker who enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, canning, hunting for antiques and was a diehard OU football fan. She liked being outside gardening, tending to her flowers, cutting wood, and fishing. She hated grasshoppers and armadillos for the problems they caused in her garden and flower beds. Onetta was known for making great food, specifically her homemade biscuits. She was a loving caring woman always willing to help. Many things brought her joy and happiness, but the one thing she loved the most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include sons, Joe Dale Fincher of Marietta, Ernie Fincher and wife Debbie of Mannsville, Mike Fincher and wife Becky of Ardmore, and Brent Fincher of Marietta; daughter, Patsy Hambrick of Marietta; close special friend and honorary brother, Rick Brannan; 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Fincher; parents, Bill and Lucey Stuckey; son, Jimmy Don Fincher; daughter, Barbara Kay Fincher; siblings, Waco Stuckey, Cleo Stuckey, Raymond Stuckey, Jody Stuckey, Robert William “Nub” Stuckey, Voncille Hughes, and Virginia Stuckey; and son-in-law, Royce Hambrick.

Casket bearers are her grandchildren, Nathan Fincher, Jody Fincher, Brandon Fincher, Traci Fincher, Jimbo Fincher, Ethan Fincher, and Casy Fincher. Honorary bearers are her sons and Rick Brannan.

Time for viewing will be Monday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

