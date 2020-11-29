The Daily Ardmoreite

WILSON —Funeral Services for Mrs. Peggy Ann (Arnold) Herrin, 68, of Healdton are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the Milo Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Johnston officiating. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Peggy was born on Feb. 24, 1952 at Okmulgee to Mr. James C. Arnold and Mrs. Gladys May (Klimek) Arnold. She departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at a healthcare facility in Tulsa.

Peggy was raised in Okmulgee where she attended school and graduated. Afterwards she attended college at Okmulgee Tech OSU and studying medical transcription. Peggy was employed within the medical industry for a few years thereafter and then primarily worked as a secretary and bookkeeper within the oil industry.

Peggy was always volunteering within the public events and societies in Wilson. She loved serving others and always explored for those in need. She was very involved in the Relay for Life campaigns and enjoyed being a member of the Wilson Historical Society and The Women’s Outreach. Peggy was a member of the Milo Baptist Church where she loved attending and always had a great admiration for Pastor Mike.

She is preceded in death by her father, James “Charlie” Arnold.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Kinsey and husband Benny of Healdton; sons, Rick Herrin and wife Michelle and Cameron Herrin and wife Mindy, all of Purcell; mother, Gladys Arnold of Okmulgee; brothers, Jim Arnold and wife Kathy of Okmulgee and Andy Arnold and wife Brenda of Beggs; grandchildren, Ethan, Katie, McKenzie, Brody, Hannah and Chloe; great-grandchildren, Elise, Noah, Ivy and Graham; nieces and nephews, Heather, Matt, Colton and Madison.

Casket bearers are Benny Kinsey, Ethan Kinsey, Cameron Herrin, Rick Herrin, Brody Herrin and Layne Kinsey.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home in Wilson.

In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to be made to the Women’s Outreach for Christmas Gifts in care of the Alexander Gray Funeral Home 1302 7th St. Wilson, OK 73463.

A livestream of her services will be available at the Milo Baptist Church Facebook Page for those not able to attend.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.