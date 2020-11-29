The Daily Ardmoreite

HEALDTON — Visitation for Mrs. Sandra “Sandy” (Shadden) Patrick, 79, is scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Healdton with Private Graveside Services to follow at Mount Olive Cemetery with Wes Hacker officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Healdton.

Sandra passed from this world and into the arms of our Savior in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Sandy was born July 16, 1941 in Montague County, Texas, to Duke and Helen (Allen) Shadden. The family moved to Oklahoma in the early 1950’s and settled in Healdton, where she graduated from high school in 1959. Sandra married Glenn Patrick in 1960, and they soon started a family. Sandra worked as a hairdresser in her younger years, and she eventually went to work at Stromburg-Carlson, where she worked for 13 years. She later worked as a bookkeeper for Armstrong Tool and Supply and for David Chandler, attorney at law. In her semi-retirement, she worked with her lifelong friends at Winston’s Drug Store.

Sandra had many interests and hobbies, such as cooking, sewing, and crochet, and she always had a project in the works. She was an avid reader, and she had a large, diverse home library. Her favorite book was a cookbook, and she owned dozens of them. She was an exceptional cook, and she made many delicious dishes for family and friends. She baked cookies for vacation bible school and Falls Creek, and as a church hostess, she cooked and helped serve meals to grieving families, at receptions, and at church pot luck dinners. Sandra served as the interim Sunday school teacher for the adult women’s class, she helped with vacation bible school, and she helped with the AWANA Program at the First Baptist Church. She volunteered her time at the Healdton Hospital and at the Healdton Public Library.

Sandy had a playful, fun-loving personality. She loved family, and she loved children. Any child within arm’s length was greeted with tender hugs and kisses, and she would laugh with delight when those babies hugged and kissed her in return. She had health problems, but she rarely complained. She was a sterling example of a strong, hard-working, God-fearing woman who loved family and friends with her whole heart.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, her Parents, Duke and Helen Shadden, and two brothers, Billy Ray and Vernon Shadden.

She is survived by her children, Vicki Patrick of Sulphur and Rusty Turnbull of Healdton; Rick and LeeAnn Patrick of Benbrook, Texas; three granddaughters; Amanda Patrick and Angel Larez of Arlington, Texas; Erica and Michael Ofsak of Ada; Sarah Turnbull of Sulphur, and one great-grandson, Silas Ofsak of Ada.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice House of Burleson, Texas, 301 Medpark Circle, Burleson, TX 76028.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.