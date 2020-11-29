The Daily Ardmoreite

Savanah Michelle Stanley

Savanah (one N not two) Michelle Stanley, age 28, was born in Ardmore, on Sept. 4,1992 to Tina Michelle and William Paul Stanley. She joined her Grandma Barbara and beloved dogs Jake and Little Girl in heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 24th, 2020 after an unexpected brief illness at the age of 28. She is survived by her Mom and Dad, Tina and Bill Lucero and adoring little sister Jessica. She also leaves behind her Meme and Pa, Greg and Robin Plumb, her Papa Carey England, her Gigi Cyndi England and her great Papa Pete Gillum. She was the beloved niece of Amber England and Chelsea Carroll, and adoring big cousin to Bradan Andrew and Josie Pearl. She leaves behind a broken-hearted extended family who cherished her from the day she was born, her loyal canine companion Mia and a loving group of friends--most of whom called her Sam and loved her more than life itself.

Savanah was named after an obscure 1982 film, titled “Savannah Smiles” that her mom and aunt Amber binge watched over and over again when they stayed with their grandparents—so when Tina found out she was having a girl, the only name that was ever in the running was “Savanah” (using only one n, not two, because it was unique just like our Naners). The name proved to be appropriate given how our own Savanah’s smile could melt even Cruella Deville’s cold dead heart.

She graduated from Sulphur high school in 2011, and attended the Ardmore Higher Education Center and Seminole State College before spending most of her young adult life working in the service industry. Completely on brand for her loving heart and kind soul, she had just recently decided she wanted to have a career in social work to keep children safe from dangerous situations.

Savanah was passionate about fighting for the under-dog, loved Superman and all animals, could argue about politics (of course she could) and believed everyone had the right to be and love whomever they wanted without discrimination or persecution. She cherished her life-long Disciples of Christ church friends who always had her back and accepted her for who she was from the moment she came out in high school.

One of Savanah’s proudest moments in life came while she was a Jr. ROTC cadet and had the honor to march in President Barack Obama’s first inauguration parade in January 2009. Most recently she was proud of the fact that she was able to experience motherhood by the entrance of Eli into her life.

Savanah’s legacy will be how she made those she loved and those that loved her feel —always welcoming and kind, friend for life, forever loved and never judged. Her last act of kindness came just days before her death. She saw a homeless woman on the street while running errands with her mom. Savanah immediately grabbed her wallet. Her mom encouraged her to save her money because she had already given money to two other homeless people in the two previous days. Savanah looked at her mom and said, “Mom, until my last breath, if someone needs my last seven dollars, I will give it to them.” And with that, she handed the woman the last seven dollars she had.

May we all strive harder in our own lives to live up to her legacy. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, people donate $7 to someone in need or to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in honor of her or her sister Jessica.

Due to Covid-19 concerns a private celebration of life will be held Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, 2020 in Sulphur, Okla., followed by a public graveside service, with the family requesting Social Distancing, at 2 p.m. in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Healdton, Okla. Reverend Colton Lott will officiate both services. Public visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Laurel Funeral Home, 665 Fifth Street, Healdton.

Remembrances and condolences may be left for the family at www.laurelfuneralhome.com.