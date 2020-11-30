The Daily Ardmoreite

GRAHAM — Private Services for Mrs. Glenna Sue (Caruthers) Goodwin, 79, of Sperry, Okla., will be held at Graham Cemetery with Rev. Paul Dean Martin officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Healdton.

Glenna was born March 30, 1941 in Newhope, Ark., to the late Mr. Troy Lee Caruthers and Mrs. Lois Vesta (Cantrell) Caruthers. She departed from this life on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at her home in Sperry.

Glenna married Mr. Gerald "Pete" David Goodwin on May 24, 1961 in Graham, Okla. She loved traveling, sewing and attending community events. Glenna will be remembered for her contagious laughter, warmth and generosity. She was also a very faithful Christian.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Gerald on Jan. 25, 2019; and a sister, Gwen Martin.

Glenna is survived by her daughters, Denise Aikman and husband Rick of Sperry, and Rhonda Worsham and husband Darryl of Austin, Texas; brother Junior Caruthers and his wife Mary Ann of Independence, Mo.; grandchildren, Ryan Aikman, Blake Aikman, Liz Worsham, Hannah Worsham and Isabella Worsham; great-grandchildren, Elijah Aikman; and by many much loved family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Blake Aikman, Ryan Aikman, Rick Aikman and Darryl Worsham.

Viewing hours will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Healdton.

Photos and memories may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.