Betty Ann "Nan" (Pruett) Salsbury

WILSON — Home going services for Mrs. Betty Ann "Nan" (Pruett) Salsbury, 68, longtime resident of Wilson, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wed. Dec. 2, 2020, at the Rexroat Baptist Church with Rev. Edward Wise officiating. Interment will follow at the Hewitt Cemetery of Wilson. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Betty was born on May 4, 1952, at Ardmore to the late Mr. Leonard Bradford Pruett and Mrs. Essie Elere (Allen) Pruett. She was called to her heavenly home Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Wilson with her family at her side.

Betty was a lifelong resident of Wilson. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1970. She attended cosmetology school during high school years and finished the summer after her graduation. Betty married the love of her life, Mr. Boyd Salsbury, on March 19, 1972, at the Rexroat Baptist Church.

Betty enjoyed doing hair as an occupation for 50 years. She was commonly known to all the children as Nan, having an affectionate love and care for all her kids. She had a love that stretched beyond her own family, adopting several other kids as her own. She loved going camping with them and always said "the more the merrier." Betty loved the Lord with her whole heart and served him daily by sharing scriptures with her grandchildren and family. She and Boyd have been members of the Rexroat Baptist Church for numerous years. Attending there, Betty enjoyed playing the piano and cooking for the kids at Falls Creek for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jennifer (Salsbury) Griffith; and her brother, Allen Ray Pruett.

Cherishing her memory is her husband Boyd of the home; daughter, Summer Gayle Sanders and husband Shawn of Wilson; son, Boyd Lynn Salsbury and wife Lauren of Durant; daughter by choice, Stacy McMahan and husband Lynn of Wilson; sister, Kathy Roberts and husband Gary of Magnolia, Texas; sister in law, Anna Lee Pruett of Bartlesville; 12 grandchildren, Mason, Kameron, Tye, Ashlynn, Bladen, Britton, Little Ashlynn, Brycen, Emma, Easton, Trustin, Lane and Garrett; one great-grandchild, Kadynce or "Baby Kay"; numerous other family and friends.

Casket bearers are son in laws Shawn Sanders, Robert Griffith, grandsons Mason Salsbury, Bladen Sanders, Britton Salsbury, Brycen Salsbury and nephew Geremy Roberts.

Honorary bearers are Davis Forsythe, Gary Roberts, Loran Hacker, Vernon Musgrove, Neil Robnett, Lynn McMahan, Tye Irvine, and the Men of the Rexroat Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Timbers Hospice 207 C St. NW, Ardmore, OK 73401 for their heartfelt service that was provided.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home in Wilson.

