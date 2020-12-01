The Daily Ardmoreite

Billy Joe "Bill" Lambert

WILSON — Graveside Services for Mr. Billy Joe "Bill" Lambert 75, of Wilson are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Hewitt Cemetery with Rev. Jason Williams officiating. Family visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Bill was born on Feb. 6, 1945, at Apache to the late Mr. Johnnie Franklin Lambert and Mrs. Juanita Faye (Roberts) Lambert. He departed this life on Sunday Nov. 29, 2020, at his home in Wilson.

Bill has been a resident of this area most all of his life. He was employed at Michelin for several years before becoming a long haul trucker. He and the former Ms. Vicki Murphy were united in marriage on July 22, 1992, at Pagosa Springs, Colo. Bill drove trucks for Joe Brown, B&M and lastly for Carrell Trucking. After he enjoyed working with his wife at the Wilson School Cafeteria where he enjoyed aggravating her as well as Shelly and Summer. Lastly he was employed at the Lake Murray State Park doing maintenance. Bill always enjoyed staying busy. He loved to work on cars and enjoyed driving a truck. He attended church at the First Baptist Church of Wilson and loved attending Falls Creek.

Those preceding him in death are his parents; son, Jessie Franklin "Butch" Lambert in 2001; grandson, Jeremy Scott Lambert; brothers, Eddie Clay Lambert and Sam Beard; and brother-in-law, Kenton Murphy.

Survivors include his loving wife, Vicki of the home; children, Billy Lambert, Jr. and wife Linda of Marietta and Ladonna Joe Dodd and husband Will of McCloud; step sons, Shane Newcomb and wife Nanci of Wilson and Jayson Newcomb and David Vidana of Ardmore; two grandchildren, whom they adopted, Mackenzie Jo Lambert and Dylan Lambert and wife Maci; 11 grandchildren, Jonathan and wife Barbara, Jennifer and husband David, Izzy and fiancé Akai, Chevy, Nick and wife Sabrina, Michael and wife McKenna, Brittany and husband Nathan, Emma, Milan and Ciera; 21 great-grandchildren with one more due to arrive in December; brother, Johnny Ray Lambert and wife Debbie; sister, Joyce Bruce; numerous other family and friends.

Casket bearers will be Shane Newcomb, Jayson Newcomb, Dylan Lambert, Colby Renfro, Randall Tipton, David Salas Vidana.

Honorary bearers are Johnny Ray Lambert, Billy Lambert, Jr., Mike Walker, Will Dodd and Paul Riley.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.