Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Davis

Joseph Michael Anders, 18, passed away Nov. 16, 2020. Services will be 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Dougherty Cemetery, Dougherty. (Hale’s)

Marietta

Onetta Ruby Fincher, 92, Loves Valley, Homemaker, passed away Nov. 26, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta. (Flanagan-Watts)

Milburn

Gayland Townsend, 81, Milburn, Rancher, passed away Nov. 27, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Christ Independent Baptist Church in Milburn. (DeArman-Clark)

Sulphur

Monte Duane King, 70, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sulphur. (Hale’s)

Lawrence Ray Meely, 60, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Sandy Baptist Cemetery, Sulphur. (Hale’s)

Bessie Jean Richardson, 86, Sulphur, Beautician, passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Services were 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Crossway Baptist Church. Interment followed at Oaklawn Cemetery. (DeArman)

K.C. Darnell Taylor, 37, Sulphur, Electrician, passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Crossway Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. (DeArman)