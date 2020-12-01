The Daily Ardmoreite

Ernest M. Dye, Sr.

Ernest M. Dye, Sr. was born Dec. 5, 1940, in Ardmore. He had been a resident of Quitman for 17 years, formerly living in Lufkin, Texas, House, Miss., Newberry, Fla., and Eufaula, Ala. He retired from the US Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer, and awarded many awards during his time in the military. He was a bass fishing enthusiast, and a lifetime member of BASS (Bass Anglers Sportsman Society).

Ernie passed away at the age of 79 on Nov. 24, 2020, in Tyler. He was preceded in death by is wife, Beverly Sue Dye, in 2017.

Survivors include his children, Robert Dye (Nichole), Joseph Dye (Tammy), Michael Dye, and Ernie Dye; brother, Cecil Ray Dye (Josephine); grandchildren, Jodi Bright (Jesse), Stetson Dye, Emma Dye; great-grandchild, Noelle Bright; and many close friends of Lake Fork Resort.