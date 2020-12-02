The Daily Ardmoreite

Clyde James Neeb, 62, of Thackerville, Okla., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Clyde spent his childhood in California, his late teenage years in Washington, and then relocated to Texas to be alongside relatives. Clyde became a true cowboy with a love for the country and for all animals, including his horse, Doc, and his dogs, Gator and Tiny Boy. Clyde also spent some time as a Rodeo Rider.

One of Clyde’s passions in life was to dabble in music with his guitar and the piano — he was quite talented. He was a man who could fix anything. He always looked good in his Cowboy attire. Above all, Clyde is most remembered for his loving heart and gentle soul. People were drawn to his kindness and quick wit everywhere he went.

Clyde is survived by his partner Sharon Vrtiska, son Ashton Neeb, parents Lorrie and Karl Neeb, sister Leila (John) Lake, sister Debra (Rick) Lauderdale, sister Dawna Kahanowitch, and sister Alana Bloomston; nieces Daniela Kahanowitch, Christina Ong, Laura Lauderdale, and Zoe Bloomston; nephews John Lake, Ryan Kahanowitch, Joshua Bloomston, and several cousins; and special friends Janet Summers and Mary Herrera. He is preceded in death by his biological father, Clyde James Miller, and nephew Richard Lee Lauderdale. We will always carry Clyde’s memory in our hearts. Service will be private.

