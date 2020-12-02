The Daily Ardmoreite

D. Ann Park passed away Nov. 30, 2020 in Oklahoma City at the age of 81. She was born Jan. 22, 1939 in Durant, Okla., to Hanford D. and Bonnie Lee (Carter) Gound. D. Ann lived in Atchley, Okla., before moving to Wilson, Okla., when she was 8 years old. She graduated from Wilson High school in 1957, from OU in 1961 with a Bachelors in Education and from the University of Central Oklahoma with her Master’s degree in 1968. D. Ann was a teacher at Hillcrest Elementary School for 40 years. A lifelong Methodist, she was a member of Mayfair Height’s Methodist Church for 65 years. She belonged to the OK Hospitality Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, retired from Educators Association and volunteered at Baptist Hospital, the Lyric Theater and OK Education Building. D. Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Lee Carter Gound. She is survived by her sister-in-law, E. J. Gound, her niece, Brandee Gound and her husband, Derek Nelson, her nephew, Travis Lee Gound and his wife, Meghan and their children, Alexandra and Walker.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Ardmore.