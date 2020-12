Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Lanona Beth Rainer, 70, graduate of Ardmore High School. Services are 2 p.m. Friday Dec. 4, 2020, graveside Hillcrest Memorial Park, Ardmore. (Craddock)

Davis

Jimmie Lou Terry, 88, died Nov. 28, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Elmore City Cemetery, Elmore City. (Hale’s)

Thackerville

Stephen Devall “Cowboy” Cole, 58, Marietta, Peterbilt, died Nov. 25, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Mount Zion Cemetery, Thackerville. (Flanagan-Watts)

Wilson

Billy Joe "Bill" Lambert, 75, of Wilson, truckdriver, died Nov. 29, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson (Alexander Gray - Wilson)

Wynnewood

Gary Eugene Kerns, 77, Sulphur, Pest Control Service/Bail Bondsman, died Nov. 27, 2020. Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood. (DeArman-Clagg)