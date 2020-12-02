The Daily Ardmoreite

Donald Wayne Kendrick went home in the arms of his wife on Nov. 29, 2020. An inspiration to so many, Don fought a courageous battle for 23 years, knowing where his eternal home was, but desiring to spend more time here with his loved ones.

Don was born on Dec. 26, 1960 to Robert and Lois Kendrick in Tulsa, Okla. He graduated from Madill High School in 1979 and lived in the Ardmore area all of his adult life. He met Amye Lambert while serving in children’s ministry, and they married on Feb. 1, 2014. He loved God, the church, and Amye. He became a member of First Baptist Church – Ardmore in 2008 and served in many capacities, but his favorite by far was working with children. He loved kids, and kids loved Don.

Don loved to work and still worked, holding down three jobs, up until his passing. He worked 15 years at Uniroyal. He was an insurance agent with Greg Clement Agency in Madill for 17 years. He was employed by Oklahoma Steel and Wire for 15 years, and partner/owner of EMCO Feed in Madill since 2013. Don enjoyed spending time at the feed store, drinking coffee and visiting with his customers. The Moore family and friends from Oklahoma Steel and Wire held a special place in Don’s heart, and we are so grateful for the love and generosity they have always shown us.

Survivors include his wife, Amye; daughter, Bianca Streuli of Switzerland; godson, Jaxon Luttrell; his father Robert Kendrick, Sr.; sisters, Debbie Bonham and Diana Carol Kendrick; brother, Robert Kendrick, Jr. and Kathy; nephews, Mark Atteberry, Robert Kendrick, Jordan Kendrick, and Jaxon Hammons; nieces, Jennifer Atteberry and Tonya Arnold; mother in law, Faye Lambert; and sister in law, Sarah Way and Joey. Special family includes the Lamberts, the Ogles, and the Caudles.

He is preceded in death by his mother Lois Kendrick. He missed his mother dearly after her passing and was excited to see her again.

We can’t say thank you enough to all of the medical personnel that have gone above and beyond to serve us the last few months: Chafferty and Natalie Smith, Sarah Way, the entire Mercy Cancer Center, ER, and Respiratory staff, and Dream Team Prosthetics. In a time when our community needs them the most, they are serving with the light of God’s love.

A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church – Ardmore, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4th. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Okla. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, Don wanted to encourage you to be a faithful giver to your church through tithes and offerings. If you are not a member of a local church, you can give a financial gift in Don’s memory to First Baptist Church – Ardmore Legacy Fund.