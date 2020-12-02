The Daily Ardmoreite

Donna June Webb passed peacefully from this life on her beloved Sabbath Day (Saturday), Nov. 28, 2020. She was surrounded by family in her home at Criner Hills, in Overbrook, Okla. Donna was born on June 28, 1943, in Atoka, Okla., to Bill and Dreta (White) Luetkahans. She retired from both Stromberg/Carlson and Wal-Mart, after many years. She held many side jobs along the way, to provide for her family. She will be remembered as always being strong, determined, dedicated, selfless, loyal, giving, loving, caring and kind. A private family memorial service will be held at a later time.

Preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers, Harold and Billy Luetkahans.

Donna is survived by her four children, Robert Kelty, Pamela Kelty, Tina Pyles, of Overbrook, and Randall Kelty, of Lone Grove; her sister and best friend, Angie Loard, of Lone Grove, and sister, Lana Tubbs, of Lone Grove. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who all lovingly called her "Granny Duck," (grandchildren) Devon VanBuskirk, Brandon Smith, Mitch Kelty, Holly Burnam, Brooke and Trevor Kelty, Rylie and Caden Pyles, (great-grandchildren) Cash Burnam, Brett and Grady Smith, Grayson VanBuskirk, Paislee and Bear Kelty, and Octavia Kelty (due January, 2021).

