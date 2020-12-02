The Daily Ardmoreite

Glenda Louise McBeth, 76, of Madill, Okla., passed away on Nov. 29, 2020 at the Alliance Hospital in Madill. She was born on Sept. 11, 1944 in Madill, to the late Virgil Elmer Harris and Pauline Mann Harris. Glenda was raised in Madill where she attended the Camrose schools. She married Douglas Ray McBeth Sr. on June 28, 1960 in Madill. Glenda later received her cosmetology license and worked at home for several years. In 1968 they moved to the McBeth homeplace in Madill where she has lived the rest of her life. In 1979 Glenda went back to school and received her GED which she was very proud of that. Glenda was a member of the Madill Roundup Club, Lake Country Sweethearts Drill Team, and the Trinity Baptist Church. In her younger years she enjoyed water skiing and camping. Her greatest love was watching her grandkids and being with her family.

She is survived by Husband: Doug McBeth Sr., Madill, Children: Doug McBeth Jr., and wife Kaye, Madill, Paula McBeth, Madill, Teresa Gwartney, Kington. Grandchildren: Jimmy Gwartney and wife Missi, Stacia Lemons and Martha, Philip Lemons and wife Stephanie, Ashley Thompson and husband Chance, Dylan McBeth and wife Tayler, Mikayla Porter and husband Jacob. Great-grandchildren: Steven and Wyatt Gwartney, Jason Lemons, Steven Lemons, Gentry Thompson, Kasen Eddings, Kensley Williams, Warren Thompson, Gunner Williams, Riley Porter, Piper Porter, Theo Porter.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, one sister: Barbara Carlton.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a family hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill. Kendall Whitehead will officiate the service. Interment will be at the Oakland Cemetery, Oakland, Okla. Service will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

Casket Bearers: David Bumpass, Daniel McLees, Toddy Cook, Casey Cook, Tim Thomas, Mikie Brown.

Honorary Bearers: Will Cook, Charlie Cook, JA Saxon, CD Robertson and Don Thorton.