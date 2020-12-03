The Daily Ardmoreite

Calvin Richard Schell Jr., known to his family and friends as, Rick, was born on Sept. 14, 1958 in Dallas, Texas to Margaret Schell and Calvin Schell, Sr. The family moved to Springer, Okla., when Rick was 14 years old. He graduated from Springer High School in 1977.

He married Kathy Pletcher, and they had two daughters, Terra and Shannon. He worked for the Pletcher family for many years as a welder, then at the tire store, feed store, and SEMCO.

He spent the last 25 years married to Linda Dill, and gained two daughters, Brooke and Jessica. He spent those years traveling and working as a union carpenter, of which he was proud. He lived in Wyoming, South Dakota, and Michigan, but always came back to Oklahoma, where he bought a place at Lake Texoma to retire and live his dream of fishing and front porch sitting.

Rick was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed traveling, snow skiing, water skiing, golf, archery and target practice, and he was quite good at anything he did, including carpentry and had the ability to build anything. A big hobby was watching and attending NASCAR, but the friendships he made were his favorite part. Rick was special to a lot of people and could get along with anyone. He was a great and patient teacher and never let his friends or family doubt themselves in anything they did. He would tell anyone who would listen something about one of his 4 daughters or his 13 grandkids, for which he was the proudest.

For the last couple of years, Rick was able to enjoy front porch sitting with Linda and all the neighbor friends he made, cruising around the lake on his golf cart with his dog, Charlie, and a lot of extra time with his grandkids. He passed peacefully in his home on Nov. 30.

Rick was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Claude Smith, Kasey & Gattis Luman, and paternal grandparents, James and Myrtle Schell, and Uncle Forest Smith and several family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of the home, Linda Schell of Kingston, mother, Margaret Bridgman of Fairland, sister, Faith, and husband, Jason Earls of Fairland, sister Claudette and husband Bobby Joy of Lone Grove, and brother Toy and wife Shanda, of Enid, and numerous nieces and nephews. Daughters, Terra, and husband, Gabe Powell, of Springer, Shannon, and husband Wes Conway, of Ardmore, Brooke, and husband, Kyle Banks of Overbrook, Jessica, and husband Cole Flanagan, of Lone Grove. Grandchildren, Baylor, Asher, Harper, Sawyer, Tyler, Khloe, Huck, Kenadea, Aubrey, Bronc, Hayden, Piper, Ava, and great-grandchildren, Kaeston and Ryker.

Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill, Okla. Thomas Thompson will officiate the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

Honorary Bearers: Bo Price, Glen Payne Jr., Gary Johnston, Baylor Tomlinson, Terry Allan and Bobby Joy.