Death notices for Thursday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Ardmore
Richard Earl Kearney, 86, Ardmore, Chief Electrical Engineer with Slaughter Co., died Dec. 2, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church. (Craddock)
Healdton
Franklyn “Frank” Wyatt Byrd, 79, Oilfield, died Nov. 30, 2020. Services are 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Healdton. (Roberts)
Marietta
Frankie Joyce Hilton, 95, Marietta, Teacher, died Dec. 1, 2020. Private Family Services. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)