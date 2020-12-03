Death notices for Thursday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Richard Earl Kearney, 86, Ardmore, Chief Electrical Engineer with Slaughter Co., died Dec. 2, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church. (Craddock)

Healdton

Franklyn “Frank” Wyatt Byrd, 79, Oilfield, died Nov. 30, 2020. Services are 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Healdton. (Roberts)

Marietta

Frankie Joyce Hilton, 95, Marietta, Teacher, died Dec. 1, 2020. Private Family Services. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)