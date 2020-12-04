Death notices for Friday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Davis

Allen Dee Richardson, 84, died Nov. 30, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Wynnewood. (Hale’s)

Marietta

Charlene Cobb Cox Audas, 87, former resident of Love County, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home in McKinney, Texas. Service are 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel. Interment and a Graveside Service for local residents will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Marietta.