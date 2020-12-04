The Daily Ardmoreite

LONE GROVE — Home going services for Mrs. Jo Ann (Welch) Grant, 77, of Lone Grove is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. David Gardner officiating. Interment will be follow at the Belleville~Bourland Cemetery of Courtney. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Jo Ann was born on Aug. 19, 1943 at Wilson to the late Mr. Leo Melvin Welch and Mrs. Bernice (Whisenhunt) Welch. She went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 with her family at her side in Lone Grove.

Jo Ann was raised primarily at Wilson. She married Mr. Haskell Grant on August of 1963 at Ardmore. Jo Ann attended Beauty School in Ardmore and worked as hairdresser for several years. She was also employed at the pants factory and at the Ringling School cafeteria for many years where she also drove a bus. Jo Ann worked in her later years with her husband Hack as the office manager of J&H Automotive of Lone Grove.

Jo Ann always enjoyed having a garden and planting flowers. She enjoyed sewing her entire life. She was an excellent cook and was a faithful member of the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church of Lone Grove.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and one sister.

Survivors include her loving husband, Hack Grant of the home; daughters, Dianna White and husband Chris of Wilson and Anita Bural and husband Alan of Guthrie; son, Johnnie Grant of Lone Grove; grandchildren, Grant Bural and wife Teri, David Bural and wife Shannon, Brittany Douthit and husband Chris and Bradly Grant and girlfriend Jessica Reynolds; honorary grandson, Kalub Miller and wife Brittany; great-grandchildren, KC, Cade and Aubrey Douthit and Anna and Levi Bural; numerous other family, church family and friends.

Casket bearers are Kalub Miller, Brett Heath, Chris Douthit, Grant Bural, David Bural and Mat Church.

Honorary bearers are Bradly Grant, Gage Breshears, Jamie Tucker, Chris White and Alan Bural.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Wilson.

