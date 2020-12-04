The Daily Ardmoreite

A Private Family Service for Merle D. Maxwell, 91, will be held in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Reverend Leroy Holman conducting the service. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The service will be streamed live on the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook Page.

A time of visitation and support for the family will be held Friday evening from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19, the family has asked those in attendance to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Merle was born Sept. 18, 1929, in Liberal, Kan., the son of the late Joe and Pauline Lancaster Maxwell. He passed away peacefully at his residence on Dec. 1, 2020.

Merle was a graduate of John Brown University in Arkansas and was working on his Master's Degree from Ohio State University when he was drafted into the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He served two years and was honorably discharged.

He and the former Nancy Ruth Kieffer were married May 3, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio, and she preceded him in death May 15, 2004. Merle later married Frances Woodward on June 6, 2009 and she preceded him in death Sept. 24, 2020. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law Fred Milton and a brother.

Merle worked for the Noble Foundation as a chemist. He began his career with them in 1954 and retired in 1993. He served as a scout master, and was very active in the Gideon's and a faithful prayer warrior.

Merle taught himself how to play the piano at a young age and enjoyed playing for many years. He took up painting after he retired and several of his paintings were gifts for his friends and family.

Merle is survived by his son, Steve Maxwell and wife Ida, and daughters Ruth Pierce and husband Tom, and Beth Milton. His grandchildren Tim Pierce and wife Jenny; Amy Hill and husband Brian; Alaina Maxwell; Erin Maxwell and husband Tim Harder; Matthew Maxwell; Sara Dame and husband Andrew; Eric and Alex Milton; great-grandchildren, Brody and Drew Hill and Max and Ava Dame. He is also survived by Frances' family that loved and adored him.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to the Gideon's or Muscular Dystrophy Association in Merle's name.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory; where words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.