Graveside services for Barbara Allen “Bobby” Harris, 78, of Burneyville, Okla., will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Leon Cemetery in Leon, Okla., with Pastor Mike Sampson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Bobby was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Rubottom, Okla., the daughter of Ida Lee (Cartwright) and John Allen “Bud” Russell. She died Dec. 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore.

Bobby lived most of her life in Love County. She was a graduate of Leon High School. Bobby moved to Oklahoma City for a short time, returning in 1973. She married the love of her life, Donald L. Harris, on Nov. 16, 1958 in Gainesville, Texas. After celebrating 57 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on July 19, 2016. Bobby was a homemaker after retiring as a custodian and cook from Turner Schools, Burneyville. She also assisted Mr. Harris install drywall. Bobby enjoyed crossword puzzles, baking, cooking, and watching football on TV. The thing she cherished most was taking care of her grandkids and her family.

Survivors include her sons, Ricky Harris of Burneyville and J.D. Harris and wife Jody of Ardmore; daughters, Donna White and husband Terry of Burneyville and Vanessa Liddell and husband Mike of Thackerville; brothers, Larry Russell, Allen Russell, Ray Russell, Keith Isbell, and W.A. Auld; sisters, Janie Aimen, Johni Raulston, and Kay Cole; grandchildren, Ashley Anderson, Heather Kretzschmar, Dustin White, Casey White, Heath Liddell, Abby Duke, and Bobbie Sue Harris; and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Mike Russell and Teddy Joe Russell; and sister, Nelda Wood.

Casket bearers are Ricky Harris, J.D. Harris, Terry White, Mike Liddell, Dustin White, Casey White, and Heath Liddell. Honorary bearers are grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

